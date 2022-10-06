World Class Tribute Band ‘Going Off the Rails’ at Turning Stone

Have you been missing live concerts from the Prince of Darkness? Well, No More Tears! A first-rate Ozzy Osbourne tribute band will be biting heads off at Turning Stone Casino on Sunday, October 30th.

Ozzmosis rocks an extremely faithful recreation of a live Ozzy show, rolling through his vast catalog of memorable hits. From their official website:

The members of the band take great pride in creating the next best thing to a live Ozzy performance that transports you through time to experience the energy of Ozzy Osbourne, capturing his solo career from Randy Rhoads to Zakk Wylde. As the song says, 'You can't kill rock-n-roll, it's here to stay!' Ozzmosis proves it every time. Join us on this journey of classic metal and relive the complete Ozzy phenomenon.

The real Ozzy continues to recover from major corrective surgery from a 2019 fall. He is slated to continue his "No More Tours 2" tour, but every show slated for 2023 is in Europe. At 73 years old, and living with Parkinson's disease, it's unknown if the real Ozzy will ever tour the United States again.

Tickets for Ozzmosis at Turning Stone are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

WANT TO WIN TICKETS?

Listen to Will Phillips on WOUR from 3-7pm the week of October 10 - October 14! Listeners who have downloaded the WOUR mobile app will receive an app alert. At that time, they will text back the Ozzmosis "word of the day." The first person to do so will win a pair of tickets!

