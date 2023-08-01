Win Beach Boys Tickets on Keeler for Friday Night in Upstate NY
The Beach Boys are coming back to Upstate New York on Friday and WIBX's Keeler Show has tickets for you to win.
The legendary beach band is combing to the Event Center at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona on Friday night at 7:30. There are still tickets available for purchase.
Meanwhile, WIBX's Keeler Show is giving listeners the chance to win a pair of tickets for Friday night's show. It's a pretty simple contest. Listen to the Keeler Show Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning and listen to the Beach Boys Medley. Its five Beach Boys songs cut back to short clips to create The Beach Boys medley. Identify all five songs, and stand a chance to win a pair of tickets for Friday nights show. Winners will be awarded on Friday morning's Keeler Show.
Can't make Friday's show at the Turing Stone? Here's the list of venues they're playing at over the next week.
Aug 4. 7:30 PM. The Beach Boys
Turning Stone Resort and Casino Event Center - Verona, NY
Sat Aug 5 7:00 PM. The Beach Boys (18+ Event)
Seneca Allegany Events Center at Seneca Allegany Casino - Salamanca, NY
Sun Aug 6 4:00 PM The Beach Boys
Palace Theatre Greensburg - Greensburg, PA
Wed Aug 7:30 PM The Beach Boys
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - Cleveland, OH
Fri Aug 11 7:30 PM The Beach Boys (21+ Event)
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH
Sat Aug 12 7:00 PM The Beach Boys
Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY
Wed Aug 16 7:30 PM The Beach Boys
Centennial Terrace - Sylvania, OH
Listen for the chance to win tickets from Keeler this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings from 6-9 AM.