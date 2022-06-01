Vernon Downs Hosting Legendary Rock Band for CNY Food Bank Benefit

On June 30th, Vernon Downs will host a benefit concert for the Food Bank of Central New York, and a huge name in the Southern rock world will be helping them do it.

THE MARSHALL TUCKER BAND

The Marshall Tucker Band will be making a stop in Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and are just $20 apiece. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.

"Each year, we look forward to having our big show out at the track and generating as many ticket sales as we can to benefit the Food Bank. Especially after the last few years with COVID-19, and last year's show being canceled due to circumstances beyond our control, we look forward to a great show and presenting a large check to our partners at the Food Bank. Giving back to the community has always been very important to Mr. Gural and all of us at Vernon Downs." -Stephan Gibson, Director of Marketing, Vernon Downs

Jeff Gural, the Chairman of American Racing and Entertainment, is also matching the $20 from each ticket sale with a personal $20 donation.

Vernon Downs and Mr. Gural have donated over $650,000 to the Food Bank of Central New York since 2011. Last year's benefit concert was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, so this year hopes to rebound with a major contribution for the organization.

The Marshall Tucker Band is currently on tour celebrating their 50th anniversary. Originally from Spartanburg, South Carolina, they're known for such chart-busting hits as "Can't You See," "Heard it in a Love Song," and "Fire on the Mountain."

