Pair Accused of Grand Larceny For Stealing, Leaving Camper
Two Oneida County men face a felony charge of grand larceny as authorities say they tried to steal a camper, but had to scrap the plan because the couldn't tow it.
Earlier this month, an abandoned camper was found on Old River Road in the town of Marcy. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated and determined it had been stolen from a nearby building. However, deputies believe the would-be thieves decided to abandon that plan and the camper when they were unable to tow it any further.
Police have arrested 31-year0ld James Collazo of Rome and 37-year-old Joseph Murray of Marcy on a charge of third degree Grand Larceny.
The charge accompanies an alleged theft of money or an item valued at more than $3,000 and is punishable by up to 15-years in prison.
One of the suspects, Collazo, was arrested earlier this month and released on after his arraignment. Murray, meanwhile, was arrested on Thursday and was being held pending an arraignment proceeding.
The sheriff's office said New York State Police assisted in the investigation as well.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
