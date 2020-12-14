Palmieri Announces Redevelopment Of Former Steam Cotton Factory

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has announced the redevelopment of the former Utica Steam Cotton factory at 600 State Street.

The facility, which is in close proximity to the future Mohawk Valley Health System Medical Campus, is being renovated by the Lahinch Group in Syracuse.

The building will provide commercial space, food and beverage space and on-site parking.

It will also include Amenities like a fitness center, tenant lounge and on-site storage.

“I’m pleased to announce the redevelopment of the former Utica Steam Cotton Factory. This project is yet another sign of downtown Utica’s rebirth. With the advent of a state-of-the-art medical campus, this facility will provide a unique opportunity for businesses to relocate and grow,” said Palmieri.

The renovation is scheduled to be completed by next year.