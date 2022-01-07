‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated,’ New York Again Nears COVID Record

"It's like déjà vu all over again." New York has broken another grim COVID record as new restrictions loom.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul extended COVID mask rules. The indoor mask mandate was set to expire on Jan. 15. Hochul has extended it to at least Feb. 1.

Hochul also hinted more COVID restrictions could be announced very soon. She said she'd only announce more restrictions if COVID numbers continue to rise in New York.

Sadly they have.

Getty Images

"We could see a drop soon in our hospital capacity. And at that point, we'll be deciding whether we need to take wider steps and we're ready to do it. We have the plans in place, we're just watching this for a couple more days to see what those steps might be," Hochul said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Hochul confirmed 84,202 COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. That's just below the record number of over 85,000 set on New Year's Eve.

Hochul/Twitter

She announced 22.20 percent of COVID tests came back positive in the past 24 hours. The 7-day average increased to 22.48 percent, the highest since late April 2020.

"Wearing a mask, washing your hands, getting your vaccine, your second dose, your booster - we are not defenseless and these are things you can do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe and healthy," Hochul said. "As we make our way through the winter surge, it is important to keep the wellbeing of others in mind. Be mindful of how your actions impact others so we can keep our communities open and thriving."

Don Pollard

Hochul announced 130 more COVID deaths, bringing the total deaths reported and compiled by the CDC to 61,607.

The number of people hospitalized statewide due to COVID has now topped 11,000. 2,020 people were hospitalized in the past 24 hours in the Empire State with COVID, bringing the total number of people hospitalized with the virus to 11,184.

Getty Images

It's the first time in 20-months the number has been this high. April 29, 2020, was the last time New York reported over 11,000 COVID hospitalizations.

New York health officials also say unvaccinated New Yorkers are getting infected at more than six times the rate when compared to vaccinated New Yorkers.

Hochul/Twitter

Earlier this week, President Biden again said the ongoing COVID crisis is largely a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Hochul confirmed 95.0 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 83.1 percent have completed their vaccine series. 78.4 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

Giulio Fornasar

Long Island leads in the weekly average of positive test results at 26 percent, followed by the Hudson Valley at 23 percent and New York City at 22 percent.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

