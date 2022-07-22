Parents Rejoice! There Is No Longer Sales Tax On This Item in New York

Parents know the struggle. Whether your children are still pretty young or older, you have experienced the time when they were in diapers. There's some good news for New York State parents: diapers are now exempt from sales tax in the state of New York.

When you're child is young, it's obvious that you go through a lot of diapers. And the fact it's been taxed up until this point is crazy. Now, millions of New Yorkers will be able to save money.

A new law signed Thursday in New York State will exempt baby and adult diapers from sales tax. The “DIAPER Act” is designed to help reduce the tax burden for New Yorkers, especially those in lower income brackets.

shared a report that shows that low-income families spend roughly two times as much as those who can afford to buy diapers in bulk. The same infographic also shares that not having diapers means parents can’t leave their children with a childcare provider, most of which require parents to provide disposable diapers for their children.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Governor Hochul said. "I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."

Many municipalities and local governments already have restrictions or bans on smoking in public spaces. Since 2003, New York restaurants haven't allowed smoking indoors.

