Paul McCartney “Gets Back” to Syracuse on June 4!

Paul McCartney is making his long-awaited return to the Salt City!

On June 4th, the Beatles icon will rock Syracuse University's Carrier Dome as part of his limited 13-city "Got Back Tour." It will be the legendary rocker's first concert in Syracuse since 2017.

"The Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show—and so much more: Nearly three hours of the greatest moments from the last 50 years of music, dozens of songs that have formed the soundtracks of our lives. McCartney and his band have played an unparalleled range of venues and locations: outside the Coliseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, the White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last-ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert 1966 and even one performance broadcast live into space."

In addition to playing Syracuse, McCartney will be returning to some cities he hasn't been to in over 30 years, including Fort Worth, Texas and Baltimore, Maryland.

Tickets for Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour will go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members will be given exclusive early access to purchase tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Here is the full itinerary for Paul McCartney's 2022 "Got Back Tour":

Thursday, April 28: Spokane, Washington, Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3: Seattle, Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17: Fort Worth, Texas, Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21: Winston Salem, North Carolina, Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25: Hollywood, Florida, Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28: Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31: Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4: Syracuse, Syracuse University stadium

Tuesday, June 7: Boston, Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12: Baltimore, Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

For more info, and to purchase tickets, visit paulmccartneygotback.com.

