RECALL ALERT: Your Peanut Butter May Not Be That ‘Jiffing’ Good

That peanut butter in your cupboard might not be that jiffing good after all. There's a massive recall on Jif over possible Salmonella.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products.

Several People Sick

More than a dozen people have reported being infected by the tainted peanut butter in several states, including New York.

The true number of sick people in an outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Several Types & Sizes Recalled

Several different types and sizes of Jif peanut butter are under the recall, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced-fat.

Check the back of your jar to see if it is under the recall. You're looking for lot code numbers 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers.

Throw Away & Sanitize

If you have used the recalled Jif brand peanut butter, you should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund. The FDA also suggests washing and sanitizing surfaces and utensils that may have touched the peanut butter.

Sure enough, the jar in our cupboard was under the recall, and of course, we bought the biggest jar we could.

Salmonella Symptoms

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. "Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria."

If you have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit Jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.

Choosy moms should choose something other than Jif.

