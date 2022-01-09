'Beautiful, ain't it?" One Pennsylvania man decided to usher in the holidays his own way. And by own way, we mean intentionally lighting is own house on fire. Police released the details about the bizarre incident that happened December 3 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. When authorities arrived on the scene, they say the 37-year-old suspect was wearing two bathrobes, while sitting in car with the doors open and blasting music. It was quite the party, though no has been able to confirm whether or not if he was listening to Burning Down the House by The Talking Heads.

WETM says that the suspect got the day going by putting a golf bag on the stove and turned the burners on. But it doesn't stop there. A Fire Marshal says that the fire alarm system cable was cut and also manually disconnected from the backup battery. Investigators say they also found a bathtub in the house overflowing with water for whatever reason.

Once officials finally arrived that day, they found the home was going up in flames while the suspect casually chilled out in his driveway, admiring his work. WETM says he was decked out in two bathrobes, fingerless gloves on one hand, and carrying a golf club in the other. When authorities asked the man why he'd do such a thing, he simply responded;

Beautiful, aint it?

WETM says he was taken into custody. Bail was denied and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 11.Some men just want to watch the world burn.

Meanwhile, an altercation caught on camera New Year's Eve has lead to the arrest of a Hudson Valley man. Hudson Valley 12 says that the man allegedly wielded a knife during an assault at an area Walmart. But aside from the incident itself, what might be attracting attention here is the suspect's rather curious first name. Have you ever heard a name like this?

The video does not show how the altercation started, though you can see people on both sides trying to break up and discourage the fight at the Walmart store in Wallkill. A woman can be heard repeatedly yelling "NO!", as the small crowd struggles to diffuse the situation. Officials say the knife-wielding suspect has been charged with criminal possession of a weapons, and menacing.

So, this name we were talking about? Officials say the 27-year-old suspect's first name is Sirload. Like, the words sir and load combined into one name. How is that pronounced? Sir-load? Seer-Lo-ahd? Scheer-lood? A quick Google search doesn't bring back many results.

