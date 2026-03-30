[Photos] Hamilton National Champs, Interview with Coach Haburbusch

Hamilton College needed more than regulation to make history Sunday night, and when the moment came, the Continentals delivered.

Curtiss Sturgeon scored with just over three minutes remaining in overtime to lift Hamilton to a 2-1 victory over three-time defending champion Hobart in the NCAA Division III men’s hockey championship at the Adirondack Bank Center. The win secured the program’s first national title and capped a school-record 23-win season.

It was a game that lived up to the atmosphere inside a packed Utica arena.

“That had to be up there with all of them,” head coach Rob Haberbusch said of the environment, noting the strong local support. “When those guys hit the ice and they’re roaring like that, it gives you a lot of jump.”

Hobart struck first late in the opening period on a power-play goal from Kahlil Fontana. Hamilton answered quickly in the second, as Luke Tchor scored just 15 seconds in to tie the game. After a scoreless third period, Tchor set up Sturgeon on a two-on-one rush in overtime for the championship-winning goal.

Hamilton goalie Aksel Reid was a key factor throughout, making 39 saves and earning tournament Most Valuable Player honors. Hobart outshot Hamilton 40-25, with Statesmen goalie Damon Beaver stopping 23 shots.

Haberbusch called it “a great game” and said his team’s ability to respond late in the season made the difference.

READ MORE: REVISIT 2025 NCAA MEN'S HOCKEY TOURNAMENT THAT INCLUDED UTICA AND HAMILTON

“I have to give our guys a ton of credit for the way that they regrouped and showed a lot of mental strength,” he said, pointing to a late-season stretch where Hamilton stumbled before rebounding in the NCAA tournament.

The loss ended Hobart’s 30-1 season and snapped both a 36-game winning streak and a 43-game unbeaten run.

For Hamilton, the championship came in its first appearance in the title game and completed a perfect 4-0 run at the Adirondack Bank Center — just miles from its Clinton campus.

Listen to the full interview with Head Coach Rob Haburbusch below:

Here's a Photo Gallery of the Championship Game, as Hamilton defeated heavy favorite Hobart College pm Sunday, March 28, 2026 at the Adirondack Bank Center

Hamilton College Upsets Hobart, Wins NCAA DIII National Championship Here's a collection of photos by photojournalist Nancy L. Ford for TSM from the DIII Men's Hockey NCAA National Championship game, Sunday, March 29, 2026. Hamilton upset undefeated Hobart 2-1 in OT to win their first National Championship. Hobart had not lost a game since the middle of last season. They had won three straight National Titles. The win logged Hamilton's first ever National Championship. Gallery Credit: Nancy L. Ford for TSM

READ MORE: 128 Year Old Time Capsule Opened at Hamilton College in Clinton, NY