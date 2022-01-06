Hazmat Team Responds to Serious Tanker Crash in Marcy

UPDATE: Deionnie Rose of Jamaica, New York ran into an oncoming Suburban Propane truck driven by John Theron of Remsen, New York on Old River Road in Marcy.

The impact of the collision around 9 AM on Thursday, January 6 caused the Propane truck to overturn, and leak propane.

Rose was issued citations for failure to keep right, failure to yield the right of way on a left turn, and moved from lane unsafely.

Crews worked to clean up the mess and empty the tanker. Old River Road stayed closed to traffic until around 9 PM.

There was no danger to the public according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.

Original story

A propane tanker crash is causing major problems in Marcy, New York including leaking gas and road closures.

A Suburban Gas truck overturned on Old River Road in Marcy, near the Walmart distribution center just after 9 AM on Thursday, January 6.

Old River Road has been shut down from Route 291 to Joe Kelly Memorial Highway.

The overturned tanker began leaking gas and Utica HAZMAT was called in, along with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, New York State Police, New York State Environmental Police, and New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area. "It's a serious issue," a New York State Trooper told a news employee who tried to access more information on the scene.

No one needed to be evacuated as reported earlier.

This is an ongoing story and we will update when we have more information.

Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.

