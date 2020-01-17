Perimeter Security Project At Rome Lab To Start Soon

Construction will begin soon on a long-awaited perimeter security project at Rome Lab.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Anthony Brindisi say the U.S Army Corp of Engineers has awarded a $13.1 million contract to Four Tribe Enterprises to build perimeter security at the Air Force Research Lab.

The lawmakers say ensuring the safety and security of Rome Lab and its personnel is critical to its important mission.

“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will fight to make sure the mission at Rome Lab is well-funded and protected,” said Brindisi. “Whether it is Quantum research, cyber activity or any of the other important projects at Rome, the security and safety of its employees is important for our national security. This long-awaited contract is an important next-step to getting this perimeter security built and keeping the workers and defense assets at Rome Lab safe.”