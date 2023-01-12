Semi-conductor Advanced Training Center Coming to Mohawk Valley Community College
Federal money is headed to a Central New York community college to to create a talent pipeline for tens of thousands of upcoming career opportunities in the semi-conductor and microchip industries.
Senator Charles Schumer has announced $2 million in federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College for a state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing training center.
"MVCC will be able to purchase industrial-grade workforce training equipment for a soon-to-be-renovated and expanded building on their Utica campus for their science and technology programs", according to a release from Schumer's office.
“Utica and Oneida County workers can and will be the ones to build our future, and that starts with this major $2 million boost I just secured to help create a new state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing training center here at MVCC. The energy from the booming tech industry in Upstate New York is absolutely electric, and from chip companies like Wolfspeed and Micron, to innovation engines like the Rome Lab, we need our workers ready to fill these good-paying, in-demand jobs,” Schumer said.
He appeared a MVCC's Utica campus on Thursday afternoon to make the announcement.
The funding and advanced training center will support existing degree programs at MVCC including Semiconductor Manufacturing, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, and Metal Fabrication, officials said. Schumer said the training center will provide the skills and know-how to prepare students to fill high tech jobs currently available at companies like Micron, Wolfspeed, Indium Corporation, Semikron-Danfoss, and Fabmatics and more.
The renovation of MVCC's Science & Technology Building to create the advanced training center is expected to be completed by 2025.