Picente Urges Push on Student Vaccinations in Oneida County

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is calling on a continued push to get students 12 and over to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Currently, according to Picente almost 1,000 students between the ages of 12 and 17 have at least the first vaccine.

“Vaccinating every possible person in Oneida County is the only way to end this pandemic and move this community forward,” Picente said. “A crucial part of that process is securing the health and safety of schools. I am pleased with the progress we have made in vaccinating our students so far, but we must do more. I challenge our districts and parents to increase these rates even higher, so that our schools can return to normal learning environments where our children can thrive.”

The Whitesboro Central School District has vaccinated the most students with 233, followed by the Rome City School District at 101, the Utica City School District at 94 and the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill School District at 80.

Oneida County data

According to data from New York State, Oneida County is lagging behind students around the state. In order to increase the ration, Oneida County partnered with Upstate Family Health Center to administer vaccine at the PODS conducted in the Adirondack, Camden, Holland Patent, Oriskany, Sauquoit and Westmoreland school districts.

Vaccines are available at various sites around the county including notifications at ocgov.net.