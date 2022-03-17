New Hartford Police have released surveillance photos and video of an ongoing investigation at the Best Buy on Commercial Drive.

In the images below, the face of both individuals is partially blocked by face masks. However, police believe they can still be identified.

In the video below, you can see the woman open her purse while the man loads an item in it.



The following photos were also released by New Hartford Police in connection with the investigation.

Best Buy New Hartford, via NHPD Best Buy New Hartford, via NHPD loading...

Images released by New Hartford Police regarding theft investigation at Best Buy in New Hartford's Consumer Square.

Best Buy New Hartford, via NHPD Best Buy New Hartford, via NHPD loading...

Best Buy New Hartford, via NHPD Best Buy New Hartford, via NHPD loading...

In a Facebook post seeking information to help identify the individuals, police did not say when the pictures were taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. All suspects or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

14 Laws in New York People Break Most Often We're all guilty. Some more than others. How many of the 14 most broken laws are you guilty of?

7 Ways To Beat a DWI Checkpoint In New York If you are worried about getting a DWI there are some things you can do to beat a DWI checkpoint here in New York.

Read More: "Who Are These People?" Do You Know These Famous Upstate New Yorkers? No cheating. See how well you know these statuary giants of famous upstate New York figures. The answers are at the end. Good luck!

Hey, Baby Boomers! We Found Your Old Furniture at These New York Retro Stores Remember when couches were purple, dinette sets were bright red, and living room lampshades came in every color of the rainbow? If you do, your are a Baby Boomer and we have found your old furniture at these great Upstate New York retro stores!

Read More! 17 Weird and Fun Trivia Facts About Upstate New York There are so many fascinating trivia facts about Upstate New York that one could write a book about it. Here are 17 interesting factoids about our region that will leave you scratching your head!

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. All suspects or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111.

14 Laws in New York People Break Most Often We're all guilty. Some more than others. How many of the 14 most broken laws are you guilty of?

7 Ways To Beat a DWI Checkpoint In New York If you are worried about getting a DWI there are some things you can do to beat a DWI checkpoint here in New York.

Read More: "Who Are These People?" Do You Know These Famous Upstate New Yorkers? No cheating. See how well you know these statuary giants of famous upstate New York figures. The answers are at the end. Good luck!

Hey, Baby Boomers! We Found Your Old Furniture at These New York Retro Stores Remember when couches were purple, dinette sets were bright red, and living room lampshades came in every color of the rainbow? If you do, your are a Baby Boomer and we have found your old furniture at these great Upstate New York retro stores!