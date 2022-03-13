UPDATE: 13-Year-Old from Jefferson County Has Been Located

UPDATE: 03142022 0520 The New York State Police say they have located Brooke Jobson in good health. She is back home with her family. Police are thanking members of the public for the assistance that led to her being found.

Original Story:

New York State Police are asking for help from the public finding a missing teen.

Authorities say 13-year-old Brooke L. Jobson was last seen at her home on Friday, March 11, 2022 in the town of Philadelphia in Jefferson County.

Brooke is described as standing five feet two inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

State Police is searching for 13-year-old Brooke L. Jobson, who was last seen on March 11th in the town of Philadelphia, Jefferson County.

Officials say that her approximately whereabouts are not known and help from members of the public is needed in this case. No other information has been provided and it is not known if Brooke is in any immediate danger.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State Police Headquarters at: (315) 366.6000.

Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2021 there were 365,348 missing children cases recorded by the FBI. In 2020, NCMEC assisted law enforcement, families and child welfare with 29,782 of those cases.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

