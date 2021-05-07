Police Believe Missing Buffalo College Student is Dead, Search Continues for Her Body

The Buffalo State college student authorities have been looking for over the past week is believed to have 'taken her own life.'

"At this time, we believe Saniyya traveled alone from the Buffalo State College campus by bus to Niagara Falls State Park where the evidence suggests she took her own life during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 25, 2021," Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement.

Saniyya Dennis was last seen leaving her campus home Saturday, April 24 at around 11:00PM.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office doesn't usually become involved in missing person cases. "We assisted in this multi-agency effort to find Saniyya at the request of SUNY Buffalo State College University Police."

The investigation into Saniyya's disappearance will not be closed until she is found. "My thoughts and prayers remain with Saniyya’s family and friends during this difficult time."

If you are in crisis or have suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Original Story

Saniyya is Black female who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The 19-year-old is a Bronx, New York, native. Investigators believe she may need medical attention and she may still be in the Western New York area or may have traveled to Yonkers, New York.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time. University Police has circulated her information statewide to police agencies and hospitals through the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Anyone with information about Saniyya’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buffalo State’s University Police Department at (716) 878-6333 or police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.

"Please continue to keep Saniyya and her family and friends in your thoughts while we hope for her safe return," University Police said in a statement.

Credit - National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). If your child goes missing, contact your local authorities and provide your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

You can search for missing children at Missingkids.org. Let's help bring them home.