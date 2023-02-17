New York State Police in Fulton, NY are trying to locate two missing children believed to be traveling with their mother. Authorities say while the kids are likely with their mom, the trio haven't been seen in nearly two months and are now asking for the public's help in locating them.

The missing brother and sister are 10-year-old Hope Cobb and 11-year-old Samuel Cobb. Troopers say their mother, Angela Cobb is a non-custodial parent, having recently lost custody in a court proceeding. Police also stress that they do not believe the children are in any trouble, but say they kids haven't been seen since December 18, 2022.

via NYSP via NYSP loading...

In releasing photos and information about the case, authorities said the children's father was awarded full custody of the children and late November of last year. It is the reason police believe she took the children and fled the area.

Police also say Angela Cobb identifies as a sovereign citizen.

Investigators think they may be traveling to Mt. Morris, NY, Delray, Florida, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, or Parker, Colorado.

via NYSP via NYSP loading...

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hope and Samuel Cobb, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

World's Largest Dish of Pasta, and a Wedding - Utica, NY, Feb 14, 2004 The Guinness Book of World Records affirmed in 2004, that the World's Largest Dish of Pasta was made in Utica, NY with the Keeler Show. Now with WIBX, Keeler worked with Tony's Pizzeria and other to create a dish of pasta weighing over 7,000 lbs. and the event included an actual wedding. The dish of pasta weighed 7,355 lbs. (3,336 kg) and lasted in the Guinness Book for several years. The dish was assembled and the wedding was held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, when Keeler was hosting a 6 night a week television show, The Keeler Show, on FOX 33 TV in Utica and FOX 68 in Syracuse.