Missing CNY Children Believed To Be With Mom, Police Trying to Locate
New York State Police in Fulton, NY are trying to locate two missing children believed to be traveling with their mother. Authorities say while the kids are likely with their mom, the trio haven't been seen in nearly two months and are now asking for the public's help in locating them.
The missing brother and sister are 10-year-old Hope Cobb and 11-year-old Samuel Cobb. Troopers say their mother, Angela Cobb is a non-custodial parent, having recently lost custody in a court proceeding. Police also stress that they do not believe the children are in any trouble, but say they kids haven't been seen since December 18, 2022.
In releasing photos and information about the case, authorities said the children's father was awarded full custody of the children and late November of last year. It is the reason police believe she took the children and fled the area.
Police also say Angela Cobb identifies as a sovereign citizen.
Investigators think they may be traveling to Mt. Morris, NY, Delray, Florida, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, or Parker, Colorado.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hope and Samuel Cobb, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.