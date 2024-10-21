Police: Car Pulls in Front of Motorcycle – Two Vehicles Collide

Police in New Hartford responded to a car - motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon on Clinton Road in the Town of New Hartford.

Police say, on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at approximately 5:15 pm, the New Hartford Police responded to a reported personal injury motor vehicle accident on Clinton Rd at the intersection with Marley Place.

Upon investigation it was determined that Jenee Lusby of Richfield Springs was operating a Honda Civic Northbound on Marley Place when she failed to yield the right of way for a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling Eastbound on Clinton Road. The Operator of the motorcycle, John Marshall, and his passenger, Jessica Marshall, were both thrown from the motorcycle, which overturned, upon impact.

Emergency medical personnel from the New Hartford Fire Department and EMT’s from Edwards Ambulance responded to the scene and evaluated the operator and passenger of the motorcycle for complaints of minor injuries. Lusby and her passenger Bethany Boucher of Clinton were not injured. All individuals involved were treated at the scene and no one was transported.

The New Hartford Police have issued Uniformed Traffic Tickets to Lusby for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

