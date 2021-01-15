Police Find Handgun and Open Containers After Rome Traffic Stop

The Rome Police Department is announcing a Weapons arrest stemming from a traffic stop conducted in the area of North James Street and West Dominick Street.

Lieutenant Sharon Rood of the Rome Police Department says Patrolman Zachary Hadasz initiated the traffic stop early Friday at approximately 12:30 a.m. Rood says the stop was conducted after noticing several alleged vehicle and traffic violations.

Officials say when Hadasz pulled the driver over and approached the vehicle, he looked inside and noticed open containers of what appeared to be alcoholic beverages and a handgun on the floor of the back seat. Upon discovery of those items, Patrolman Hadasz removed the driver and passenger from the vehicle. Police say the driver of the vehicle was 30-year-old Anthony Roberts and his passenger was identified as 27-year-old Kevin Monroe. After both occupants were secured, Patrolman Hadasz secured the 9mm Taurus handgun, the suspected alcoholic beverages and an undisclosed amount of Marijuana.

Rood says as a result of the traffic stop Patrolman Hadasz arrested Roberts and Monroe. Both parties were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and possession of open containers of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle. Additionally, Roberts was charged with various traffic citations.

