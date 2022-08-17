Help from the public is being solicited identifying a suspect in a grand larceny investigation in Central New York.

The New York State Police (NYSP) is releasing photos of the suspect. Photos were captured using bank surveillance equipment.

The name of the bank and exact address of the branch has not yet been formally released by police nor has the exact amount of the check been specified.

According to a written release from the NYSP, "The woman was captured on a bank surveillance camera cashing a fraudulent check."

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman pictured in the photos, or with information that may be helpful to the investigation, should call police. The New York State Police can be reached at: (315) 366.6000.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

