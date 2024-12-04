Police in an Upstate New York Village have arrested a New York City man they say is an identity thief who's been stealing merchandise from all over the northeast.

Police in New Hartford say, they've arrested 22-year-old Jack E. Lizardo after they were contacted by an individual in Niagara County claiming her credit card was being used unlawfully at several Lowe’s Stores in the Utica area. The victim provided details that were used to track down the time and date in which the suspect had committed offenses locally in New Hartford. One crime in particular was committed at the Lowe’s store located on Middle Settlement Road in the Town of New Hartford, according to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine.

Fontaine says, with the assistance of Lowe’s Asset Protection, a suspect was developed and New Hartford Police Investigators revealed a pattern of identity theft and credit card fraud affecting multiple victims across several Lowe's stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, indicating a coordinated effort to commit theft of merchandise using stolen identities and financial information.

The investigation in New Hartford concluded with an arrest of Lizardo, of Manhattan, NY. Lizardo was charged with Identity Theft 2nd, a Class E Felony and Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor for illegally obtaining merchandise from Lowe’s valued at $999.18. Fontaine says his department will continue to collaborate with Lowe’s Regional Asset Protection and Law Enforcement agencies from the State of New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio on those cases that are still be investigated. Police say, Lizardo surrendered himself to The New Hartford Police and was arraigned on these charges in The Town of New Hartford Court and he will reappear at a later date.

The New Hartford Police Department urges everyone to safeguard your personal information to the best of your ability and never give out information over the phone or participate in check cashing scams that will likely leave you as a victim of a financial or identity crime. Information on Identity Theft can be found at:

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New Hartford Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

