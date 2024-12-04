Police in Upstate NY: 22-Year-Old Northeast Identity Thief Has Been Arrested
Police in an Upstate New York Village have arrested a New York City man they say is an identity thief who's been stealing merchandise from all over the northeast.
Police in New Hartford say, they've arrested 22-year-old Jack E. Lizardo after they were contacted by an individual in Niagara County claiming her credit card was being used unlawfully at several Lowe’s Stores in the Utica area. The victim provided details that were used to track down the time and date in which the suspect had committed offenses locally in New Hartford. One crime in particular was committed at the Lowe’s store located on Middle Settlement Road in the Town of New Hartford, according to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine.
