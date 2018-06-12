Police Investigate Homicide Of Woman Thrown From Moving Jeep

GATES, N.Y. (AP) — Police in suburban Rochester say a woman is dead after being thrown from a moving Jeep as it crossed a bridge over the Erie Canal.

Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode says the 52-year-old woman was taken to Rochester's Strong Memorial Hospital after the incident shortly before noon Monday. She was pronounced dead. Her name wasn't released.

VanBrederode says it appears there was some sort of fight going on inside the moving car. The death is being investigated as a homicide.