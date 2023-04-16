Update: Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, the Hamilton College Emergency Alert System sent a message to all on campus that read 'ALL CLEAR', indicating the shelter in place order had ended. It is believed that reports earlier in the evening of a possible armed assailant on campus were unfounded. The investigation is continuing.

------

Authorities remain on the scene of Hamilton College in Clinton investigating reports of an 'armed assailant' on campus.

As recently as 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening an alert sent through the Hamilton College Emergency Alert System said that while no shooter has been observed, the campus was remaining under a shelter-in-place. This followed earlier alerts from the school that said the threat was reported in or near the Kirner Johnson building.

A recorded phone message and email at approximately 6:30 p.m. instructing students to ''remain behind locked doors, move away from windows and silence you phone," until police and school officials 'give you the all clear.'

Oneida County 911 call logs reflect the initial call to police regarding 'suspicious activity' came just before 6:00 p.m.

