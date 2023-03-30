Update: At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Utica Police said on Facebook that normal educational activities had resumed at Proctor High School. Officers and school staff cleared each room in the building to ensure safety. In providing the udpate information, UPD officials also noted there were similar phony shots fired called at schools across New York State earlier in the day.

Rome Police also worked to clear Rome Free Academy and found no signs of a shooter. A release from Rome Police said it is believed the same person is behind the threats at both schools. The investigation is ongoing.

Two Mohawk Valley schools were placed into a lockdown late Thursday morning amid reports of possible shots fired at each of the schools.

As of this posting, there are no confirmed reports of shots being fired at either school, nor any violence of any kind. Oneida County 911 logs reflect that a call about possible shots fired at Proctor High School in Utica came it at approximately 10:03 a.m. Additionally, there was also a 911 call about possible shots fired at Rome Free Academy at 10:10 a.m.

While both students and staff at both schools were put into lockdown, there was no immediate evidence of gunfire at either of the high schools.

Additionally, several schools in the Capital Region enacted safety measures on Thursday morning due reports of an active shooter or shots fired at a handful of Albany-area schools. Media reports, however, indicate the 911 calls in the Capital Region may have been a larger scale swatting operation, where police and other first responders are called to respond to a location in hopes that officers take action against an oblivious and innocent person(s).

The spat of 911 calls about shots being fired at upstate New York high schools comes on the heels of a school shooting earlier this week in Nashville, TN where a transgender male, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, walked into The Covenant School and killed six-people, including three 9-year-old students and three school officials.

