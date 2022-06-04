Police are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect in a car theft that took place in Oswego County last month.

The New York State Police says that the suspect was allegedly involved in illegally taking a car from the R&R 1 Stop Gas and Grocery store located at 7356 State Route 3 in Richland, New York at approximately 4:30pm on Friday, May 27, 2022.

R&R 1 Stop located at 7356 State Route 3 in Richland, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (June 2022) R&R 1 Stop located at 7356 State Route 3 in Richland, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured August 2019) via Google Maps (June 2022) loading...

In a written release the NYSP says that surveillance video captures the suspect being dropped off in a blue car which they believe may be a Toyota Prius. The suspect then, according to police, "immediately entered a Gray 2006 Volkswagen Jetta which was left running with the keys inside."

Pulaski suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) Pulaski suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) loading...

The vehicle was located in the morning of Monday, May 30, 2022 on Davis Road in Mexico, New York.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, or who has information that may be helpful to the investigation, to call police. The New York State Police can be reached at: (315) 366.6000.

Pulaski suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) Pulaski suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) loading...

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

Pulaski suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) Pulaski suspect Photo Courtesy: New York State Police (2022) loading...

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York Stat

Get our free mobile app

e Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe.

Beautiful Frankfort Home Includes Horse Barn It’s a beautiful home on 50 acres of property on Kerber Road in Frankfort and it features a horse barn!

33 Photos: Utica's Blues Legend Joe Bonamassa Plays Landmark in Syracuse Arguably one of the world's greatest guitarists, Joe Bonamassa played the Syracuse Landmark Theatre on March 11, 2022. Bonamassa, who grew up in Utica, NY, as Smokin' Joe Bonamassa played in Syracuse, one of his hometown cities. The show was amazing and here are 33 great photos that actually pale in comparison to the amazing sound that came out of the speakers via the guitar of Joe Bonamassa and his amazing band.