The Rome City Police Department is looking for a 36-year-old Rome man on allegations of grand larceny and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that accepts anonymous tips on crime in local neighborhoods.

Corey D. Delahunt of Rome is a white male with Brown eyes and Brown hair and a thin beard and multiple tattoos. Delahunt is wanted on Rome City Court on warrants for grand larceny and criminal mischief stemming from an incident in July 2021, at Runnings in Rome. Delahunt allegedly entered a fenced area and stole merchandise consisting of mini-bikes and go-carts. Delahunt is also wanted by Rome Police for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

WANTED BY ROME CITY POLICE

Name: Corey D. Delahunt

DOB: 08/05/1985

AGE: 36

HEIGHT: 5' 11"

WEIGHT: 180 lbs.

Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Delahunt, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

