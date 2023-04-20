Crime Stoppers: Man Who Fled Rome Court Arrested in Syracuse

One of Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers' Wanted Persons of the Week has been found and arrested at a motel in Syracuse, according to Rome Police.

Kyle A. White was taken into custody on Wednesday after fleeing from Rome City Court on April 12, 2023. An investigation by the Rome Police into White’s whereabouts lead them to a location in Syracuse.

With the assistance of the New York State Police, Syracuse Police Department, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, White was taken into custody without incident. White was located in a motel in Syracuse after hiding out at various locations within Oneida County. White was turned over to the Rome Police and later arraigned in Rome City Court. White was remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility without bail.

White was spotlighted as last week's Crime Stoppers Wanted Persons of the Week, spotlighting the story and offering witnesses the chance to share information with police anonymously. In many cases, if the subject is captured as a result of a lead, a cash reward is given out.

White is wanted on a Rome City Court bench warrant stemming from a recent arrest on April 11th in which he was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree (A-2 Felony). White was processed and transported to Oneida County Central Arraignment where he was later released on his own recognizance. On April 12, White reported to Rome City Court to answer the charge, but fled the court prior to being taken into custody.

The initial arrest "stemmed from a traffic stop on Tuesday when Mandi Gillett, 34, and Kyle White, 37, were pulled over by Rome Police on Erie Boulevard. Officers said a subsequent search of the pair and the vehicle turned up more than 80 grams of methamphetamine, (47) glassine envelopes containing Fentanyl, and addition package containing 2.3 grams of Fentanyl, three digital scales, packaging materials, and more than a $1,000 in cash.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about White, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

