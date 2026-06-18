Rome Woman Charged After Two Dogs Found Abandoned, Malnourished

A 34-year-old Rome woman has been charged with animal cruelty offenses after police say two severely malnourished dogs were found abandoned outside the Rome Dog Control building.

The investigation began Wednesday, June 17, when Rome Police were called to the facility following a report of possible animal abuse. Officers determined that two dogs had been left tied to a fence at the dog control building. According to investigators, both animals were extremely emaciated and appeared to have gone without proper care for an extended period.

Police said numerous tips from the public helped identify 34-year-old Ebony I. Shim of Rome as a suspect. Detectives interviewed Shim on Thursday and subsequently placed her under arrest.

Shim was charged with two counts of New York State Agriculture and Markets Law Section 353, Torturing or Injuring Animals and Failure to Provide Sustenance, along with two counts of Agriculture and Markets Law Section 355, Abandonment of Animals.

She was processed at the Rome Police Department and later issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear in Rome City Court at a later date.

The condition of the dogs was not immediately released, and police did not provide additional information regarding their current care or treatment.

Rome Police credited members of the public for helping move the investigation forward, thanking residents who provided information after the dogs were discovered.

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