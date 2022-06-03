Police Officer In 2 CNY Towns Shows How To Be A Great Cop

For this first responder in Central New York, it isn't just about doing a great job while on the clock.

Meet Chad Murphy

Chad, like many First Responders, goes above and beyond. It seemingly is a trait many in that line of work have. When it comes to helping people, Chad does it both on and off the clock. For him, it is all about helping people.

He isn't just a Police Officer for one municipality, but in fact, he does it for two. Chad is a full-time officer for the Town of Camden while also doing part-time work for the City of Sherrill. His nominator says he is an amazing help to new officers, offering time for advice and answering questions many times while off duty.

His nominator had these kind words to say about Chad.

Chad is the most personable and committed police officer anyone could meet. He treats everyone with respect.

