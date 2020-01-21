Police Presence At Mount Markham School Following Threats

State Police and members of the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office are on campus in the Mount Markham School District today following social media activity involving middle school students.

District officials say some posts on social media contained threats toward another student.

State Police conducted an investigation into the threats.

School officials will continue to work with the families involved.

In a statement on the School District's website, Superintendent Paul Berry say "As a community, we are encouraged to monitor the online activity of our children; we are encouraged to help our children understand the seriousness and inappropriateness of threats and name calling; finally, we are encouraged to have our children speak to a caring and responsible adult when concerned."