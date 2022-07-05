Police Searching for Driver of Light Green Rav4 Who Allegedly Pointed Rifle at Others in Geddes

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or the whereabouts of a vehicle involved in an alleged armed threat.

According to a written release from the New York State Police two people who were headed east on I-690 in the Onondaga county town of Geddes, New York say that a man "pulled up to their vehicle [near State Route 695] and pointed a rifle at them."

I-690 near Route 695 Interchange in Geddes, New York via Google Maps (July 2022)

The incident allegedly took place at approximately 3:20pm on Friday, July 1, 2022.

The victims described the suspect as a black male in his twenties. At the time he was reported to be wearing a white T-shirt. They say he had "braided black hair with frosted tips." The car he was driving is believed to have been a light green Toyota Rav4.

Witnesses, anyone who was in the area at the time with dashcam footage, or persons with information about the identity of the suspect or with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police at: (315) 366.6000.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

