Police Seize Fentanyl During Search Of Whitesboro Street Home

A Utica man is facing charges following a narcotics trafficking investigation in the City of Utica.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol say a search warrant was executed at a home on Whitesboro Street on July 11.

Maciol says investigators with the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested 34-year-old Ryan Lopitz and charged him with several drug related offenses.

During the investigation leading to the search warrant, it was learned that Lopitz was distributing fentanyl from the Whitesboro Street location.

A quantity of fentanyl and cash was seized during the search.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin.

Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths.

Lopitz was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 3rd – B Felony

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 4th – C Felony

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance 7th – A Misdemeanor

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office was assisted in their investigation by the Utica Police Department and New York State Parole.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

