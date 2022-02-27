Police: Two Utica Men Arrested with &#8216;Felony Weight Crack Cocaine&#8217; After Traffic Stop

Police: Two Utica Men Arrested with ‘Felony Weight Crack Cocaine’ After Traffic Stop

Suspect Photos Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022)

Two Utica men are facing several charges following a traffic stop last night.

The Utica Police Department says that, at approximately 7:00pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, Crime Prevention Unit officers, partnering with deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, stopped a vehicle on the 1400 block of Brinckerhoff Avenue for vehicle and traffic violations.

While police were speaking with the driver, identified as 25-year-old Diemtri Silvagnoli of Utica, police learned that Silvagnoli was driving with a suspended New York State driver's license.  The front passenger, identified as 24-year-old Donovan Rivera of Utica, had an outstanding warrant for criminal contempt.

Diemtri Silvignoli Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022)
loading...

WIBX is awaiting confirmation that Silvagnoli is the same Diemtri Silvagnoli on the UPD's Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Both men were placed under arrest and brought to the Utica Police Department was processing.

Because the vehicle had to be towed from the scene an inventory was taken.  At that time police says that they found "felony weight crack cocaine, packing materials, and about $1200 in cash" in the vehicle.

Those items were seized by police.  A Special Investigations Unit officer responded and charged both men with the following:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree
  • Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia (three counts)

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Donovan Rivera Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (February 2022)
loading...

[EDITOR'S NOTE:   This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department.  All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.  At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Wynn Hospital at MVHS Construction Tour in Utica, NY

MVHS's Bob Schoefield ushered a tour of the current state of construction at the new Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica on Friday, February 11, 2022. The project is on-schedule and is expected to be completed and open in Fall of 2023.Bill

"A Star is Born" 23 Celebs Who Were Born in Upstate New York

Chuck D'Imperio

Own a Part of Your Childhood, The Catskill Game Farm is For Sale!

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley or tri-state area, the likelihood is you visited the Catskill Game Farm. If you're looking to relive those sweet childhood memories why not buy The Old Catskill Game Farm?

11 Vintage Upstate General Stores and Five and Dime Stores

We all have memories of those great little five and dime stores and general stores of our youth. They were the heartbeat of our communities. They sold just about everything, you could get a pretty good meal in most of them, and of course the showstopper was always the rows of penny candies. Upstate still has plenty of these stores around (some of them 100, 150, 170 years old!). Here is a list to start you on your trip back to the general stores of your youth. They are all great!
Filed Under: drugs, oneida county sheriff's office, utica police department
Categories: New York News, WIBX News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top