More than 4,000 National Grid customers were without power Sunday afternoon.

The outage is affecting a large swath of customers from Lake Delta through River and Cavanaugh roads in Marcy, including the SUNY Poly campus, according to National Grid's website.

It remains unclear what led to the outage.

Among those affected by the outage is WIBX 950. We'll return to the airwaves as soon as it is possible.

