How To Give Your Opinion on National Grid’s Proposed 20% Increase

It's true. National Grid has proposed a 20% rate increase for customers who use electric and natural gas in Upstate New York. In all, its estimated cost to the average homeowner is about an additional $440 per year. The last of a series of public hearings will be held this week, and customers have a chance to voice their opinion.

The proposed increase was filed back in May when National Grid asked the Public Service Commission (PSC) for a 20% increase increasing revenues by $525 million. We're now reaching the final opportunities for the public to speak up. This week there will be two public hearings- one in Buffalo on Tuesday, September 24, and another virtual hearing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25.

Click here for details on how you can watch Wednesday's virtual public hearing.

New York already ranks as the 9th most expensive state for electric rates. This, despite the fact that New York's rates in 2024 are about 1% lower than in 2023.

A virtual public statement hearing will be held as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

TIME: 1:00 p.m.

Register in advance

Or join on the day of hearing:

Event Number: 161 799 6102

Password: Sept25-1pm

Visit www.webex.com, click “Join a Meeting” at the top right-hand corner of the screen, and enter the event number.

Phone Access: 518-549-0500

Access Code: 161 799 6102

Phone-in Password: 73782501

According to National Grid, it's proposing to increase its annual electric and gas delivery revenues effective April 1, 2025. More specifically, National Grid seeks to increase its electric delivery revenues by approximately $525 million (20% increase in base delivery revenues or an 11% increase in total revenues) and its gas delivery revenues by approximately $148 million (28% increase in base delivery revenues or a 15% increase in total revenues). These increases would result in total monthly bill increases for the average residential customer of approximately $18.92 (15%) for electric and $18.34 for gas (20%). The Company states that it is focused on three priorities for these rate filings: (1) continuing to meet its core obligation to deliver safe, reliable energy service to its more than two million customers; (2) enabling customers to affordably meet their energy needs while improving customer service; and (3) supporting the clean energy transition and advancing the goals of New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

