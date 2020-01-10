Preliminary Autopsy Results Released In Whitestown Homicide

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says the preliminary autopsy results in the death of 20-year Quaheim Holland of Utica show the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Maciol says the final autopsy results including toxicology reports will take several weeks to complete.

Holland was found dead inside a car behind a barn on Westmoreland Road on Wednesday.

The investigating is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.