President Biden Heads to Capitol to Push Agenda, Unite Democrats

Story by: LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a trip to Capitol Hill Thursday to speak to House Democrats about his domestic agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Later, the president will make remarks at the White House. The developments suggested a possible agreement was in reach after days of prolonged negotiations over his ambitious social and climate policies and how to pay for them. The president has wanted to announce at least the framework of a deal before departing later Thursday on global summits. Progressive House Democrats want to see the fine print of the big domestic bill before voting on the infrastructure measure.

500 Years of Fashion Created From Paper At MWPAI

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.