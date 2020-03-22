President Trump Deploying National Guard to New York, 2 Other States

President Trump has announced he is deploying the National Guard to New York, California, and Washington.

In a press briefing, the President said he has activated the National Guard to the three states hit hardest by the coronavirus: New York, California, and Washington. Trump said he had spoken to all three Governors.

The administration emphasized that the deployment of guard members is not martial law. The state governors will retain command of the National Guard.

‘The national guard, these are tremendous people, they’re fully on alert, we’ve signed what we’ve had to sign and it’s been activated,’ Trump said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will fund the deployment.

New York has the highest number of confirmed cases, with more than 15,000, Washington at approximately 1,700 and California at approximately 1,500.

