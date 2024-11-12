Could Outgoing NY-22 Congressman Brandon Williams Be in Trump’s Cabinet?

Former Congressman Brandon Williams, who currently represents New York's 22nd District, is reportedly under consideration for a cabinet position in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration. Williams, a Republican known for his staunch conservative policies and focus on economic growth during his time in Congress, has emerged as a potential candidate for a key role as Trump prepares to shape his governing team.

Several sources including The New York Post have reported Brandon Williams, the former Nuclear Naval submarine officer has made it to the short list for potentially filling the role of Labor Secretary. The Post credits a Politico story with only listing a limited number of possible candidates other than Williams. It states, "The outlet has named just two possible labor contenders: Patrick Pizzella, former deputy labor secretary, and Bryan Slater, who holds the role in Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration."

Williams only served one term in Congress before being defeated by New York State Senator John Mannion in the newly drawn NY-22 district. The race was not close and many feel gerrymandering is to blame for his loss. Williams would not be the only New York Representative to be tapped to serve in Trump's administration.

It has already been announced that Trump has selected Elise Stefanik, New York's 21st Congressional District Representative, as U.N. Ambassador. It's also been confirmed that former New York U.S. Representative (NY-1) and Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin will oversee the Environmental Protection Agency. It remains to be seen if Williams will play a role in the upcoming administration, but we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

WIBX has reached out the to Congressman and is awaiting a comment.

