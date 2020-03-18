Price Chopper Adding ‘Senior Only’ Shopping and Changing Hours

Price Chopper is the latest grocery store to change their hours and allow seniors an exclusive time to shop.

All Price Chopper and Market 32 stores will now be open from 7am - 10pm, to allow for extra cleaning and re-stocking time.

Seniors will exclusively be allowed to shop before the stores open, from 6am - 7am, daily.

In addition, all refund, return, and raincheck policies are temporarily suspended.

The new hours and policies begin Thursday, March 19.

