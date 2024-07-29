The Space Weather Prediction Center said all of New York will be able to catch a dazzling Northern Lights display very soon.

"Cannibal CME" Event Predicted July 30 and 31, 2024

Northern Lights in Norway Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images loading...

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is tracking a rare G3-rated geomagnetic storm and a "cannibal CME" that is destined to bring the Northern Lights to a vast portion of the United States.

While the storm isn't as potent as the G5 geomagnetic storm in May that allowed people across the globe to see auroras, it is the strongest one to happen since then.

This "cannibal CME" was released by a magnificent X1.5 solar flare that occured in the early morning hours on Monday, July 29. This massive ejection was predated by powerful M level flares, which are capable of causing brief radio blackouts and minor radiation storms,

The "cannibal" part is that it's expected the X1.5 flare will merge (or gobble up) the other flares being ejected to create a powerful geomagnetic storm.

This is creating an "active" auroral event for part of the United States - including all of New York. NOAA anticipates the entire state could witness auroral events tonight into tomorrow morning - with the best chance being early tomorrow morning, July 30.

Courtesy NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center Courtesy NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center loading...

The University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, which also tracks auroral activity, is anticipating a "high activity" Kp = 7 storm expected tonight into tomorrow morning, July 30. Auroras can be seen as low as Cleveland, Boston, and Boise.

Also helping viewing conditions is the current phase of the moon, which is on its last quarter. Moonlight can interrupt auroral viewing because of how bright it can be.

Wolf Moon Rises Over Glastonbury Ahead Of Met Office Severe Weather Warnings Getty Images loading...

Leading up to the expected aurora is a warning to high frequency (HF) radio signals, which can experience temporary decline in signal or experience a complete loss of signal during the daytime.

In all, this week is every stargazer's dream.

In addition to the anticipated aurora and waning moonlight, the Delta Aquariids meteor shower, which peaks Tuesday night, is expected to create up to 20 shooting stars per hour.

The only issue? Weather. Again.

The National Weather Service says Central New York will have mostly cloudy and possibly stormy conditions Tuesday night. Wednesday night will also be mostly cloudy with some early thunderstorms.

Click the button below for the most up to date, 5-day forecast.

Let's hope Mother Nature lets us have this.

Get our free mobile app

Stunning Northern Lights Dazzle Skies Across New York The strongest Northern Lights display in 20 years didn't disappoint. At least not in the spots where skies were cloud-free. Check out some of the best shot from across the state and beyond. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams