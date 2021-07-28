A Central New York town has opted to temporarily ban retail marijuana sales until its residents weigh in on the issue this fall.

The six-member Camillus Town Board voted unanimously to opt for now. In November, town officials will present voters with a referendum asking residents if the town should 'opt out' of state legislation that allows retail pot shops Syracuse.com reports.

Addressing concerns from residents who attended this week's meeting about clear language that doesn't lead to confusion in the voting booth, the town's attorney - Dirk Oudemool - assured voters the referendum would be clear, the outlet reports:

“Our referendum has to be in the form of requesting the Cannabis Control Board to prohibit the establishment of retail dispensary licenses and on-site consumption licenses in the Town of Camillus, outside the Village of Camillus,” Oudemool explained. The referendum will ask voters to approve or disapprove opting out of these licenses.

Other New York municipalities have already passed legislation banning retail sales in their jurisdictions, including the city of Watertown, and the village of Cazenovia. While municipalities have the opt out available for license retail sales, they cannot opt out the recreational decriminalization.

