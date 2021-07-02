You Won’t Be Buying Marijuana in One CNY Village Among First to Ban Sales

You won't be buying marijuana in one Central New York village, among the first to ban retail pot sales in New York state.

Village of Cazenovia board members unanimously voted 4-0 to ban retailers from selling marijuana at a monthly meeting on Monday, July 1, according to Syracuse.com. Village Mayor Kurt Wheeler said it's "in the best interests of the community,” following the vote.

Recreational use of marijuana became legal on March 31 in the state of New York. However, local officials can opt out of allowing retail sales in their cities, towns, or villages. A law must be passed by December 31 or they will automatically be opted in.

Officials in Fayetteville and Camillus are letting their residents decide on whether pot sales should be legal. They will put the issue up for a vote on the next ballot, according to Syracuse.com.

Get our free mobile app

Watertown officials discussed drafting a law to ban the sale and distribution of marijuana in the city on June 14, according to NNY 360.

You can still use marijuana. You just won't be able to buy it anywhere officials opt out of the new law, which allows for the possession of up to three ounces of marijuana and up to 24 grams of cannabis concentrate.

You can even grow your own right in your backyard. Three mature and three immature plants are allowed per adult. There is a maximum of six mature and six immature plants in a household.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

Peek Inside New Paper & Leaf Hemp Company in New Hartford Take a sneak peek inside Paper & Leaf Hemp Company in New Hartford Shopping Center.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.