Putin Signs Law Allowing Him 2 More Terms as Russia’s Leader
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing him to potentially hold power until 2036, a move that formalizes constitutional changes endorsed in last year’s popular vote. The July 1 constitutional vote included a provision that reset Putin’s previous terms, allowing him to run for president two more times. The change was rubber-stamped by the Kremlin-controlled legislature and Putin signed it into law Monday. The 68-year-old Russian president has been in power for more than two decades. That's longer than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. Putin said he would decide later whether to run again in 2024 when his current six-year term ends.
Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law
On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law