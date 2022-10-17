Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?
With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake.
I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
QUEER LAKE
Queer Lake is located in Hamilton County and was so named for its strange shape. See below:
Queer Lake is a 7.3 mile, moderately challenging hike, with its trailhead near Eagle Bay.
You know what I think it looks like? A bottle opener. Am I wrong? "Bottle Opener Lake" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue though. Again, I'm not really suggesting we rename Queer Lake. I'm just saying it wouldn't surprise me if some "social justice warrior" tried to do it.
But Queer Lake isn't the only lake in the northeast that might reduce a grown adult into a giggling 13-year-old...
LAKE CHAUBUNAGUNGAMAUG
Say what? Lake Chaubunagungamaug is located in Webster, Massachusetts, near the Connecticut border... and that's actually the abbreviated name. It's full name is Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg, and it has the distinction of being the longest name of any geographic feature in the U.S.
Interested in more weird New York town names? Check out the gallery below: