How Cute! There’s a Heart-Shaped Lake in the Adirondacks

Looking for a romantic spot in the woods to do a little necking this Valentine's Day? There's a heart-shaped lake nestled in the Adirondacks.

Okay, "Lake" is probably a strong word. According to Adirondack expert Bill Ingersoll, who has written several guide books on the Adirondacks and surrounding areas, the body of water is actually a small bog pond near North Creek, New York, better known as the home of Gore Mountain. You can find it on Google Maps by searching for "Bird Pond."

And truthfully, with all the snow we've received in the area recently, you probably want to wait till spring to scope it out. But it's pretty cool that it exists.

The Adirondacks continue to show why it's one of the most beautiful areas not only in New York, but in the entire United States. The term "hidden gem" gets thrown around a lot, but we can't deny that the Adirondacks is full of them.

North Creek is the closest town to the pond. If you type in "North Creek" into AirBnb, there are plenty of cozy spots to rent for your next romantic getaway. Then it's a short 4-mile drive up Bird Pond Road to access the heart-shaped body of water.

Bring some wine and food and have a picnic, if you really want to go hog wild with the romance. Throw some rose pedals in there. Sacrifice an animal to the Gods if you'd like. The world is your oyster at this heart-shaped pond!

I "heart" New York indeed!

