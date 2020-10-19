Rabid Cow Found In Trenton

The Oneida County Health Department says a cow has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Trenton.

Officials say three people who were exposed to the cow are receiving post-exposure treatment.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

Health Department officials say if you see an animal, wild or stray acting strangely, do not approach it and stay away.

If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (315) 798-5064 or log onto ocgov.net.