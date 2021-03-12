It's starting to feel a lot like Spring in central New York with above normal temperatures. How warm has it been? Warm enough to break records in Utica.

The temperature in Utica reached 66 degrees on Wednesday, March 11th, breaking the record of 64 degrees set back in 1977. We were well above the average high for this time of year, which is 40.

It was even warmer in Syracuse, where it reached a high of 73 degrees, smashing the record of 67 set in 1977. The low was 48 degrees, breaking the warmest low record of 45, set in 2013.

Wednesday was also the third earliest date on record Syracuse reached a temperature of at least 73 degrees.

The snow is disappearing. Flowers are starting to appear. People are getting out of the house to enjoy the beautiful weather. And we'll get to enjoy one more unseasonably warm day before temperatures drop back to normal for this time of year. There may even be snow on Sunday. Sounds like spring in central New York.

Friday: Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38

Temperatures will reach 50 by Wednesday, March 17th and climb slowly by the end of the week.